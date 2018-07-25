Columbus Circle Investors Has $31.94 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 31.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,155 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $31,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 800.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in S&P Global by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.79.

Shares of SPGI opened at $213.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $147.07 and a 1-year high of $214.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 267.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,852,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total transaction of $105,918.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,174. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

