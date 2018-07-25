Colfax Corp (CFX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $951.32 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) to announce sales of $951.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $932.30 million and the highest is $981.20 million. Colfax posted sales of $965.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.63 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.83 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $4.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Colfax had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $881.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CFX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colfax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.76.

Shares of Colfax traded up $0.32, reaching $30.54, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Colfax has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $43.29. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

In other Colfax news, insider Shyam Kambeyanda sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $28,355.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Colfax by 182.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $186,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Colfax by 40.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified industrial technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, and supplies heavy-duty centrifugal and axial fans, rotary heat exchangers, and gas compressors, as well as related products, systems, and services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.