Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Holdings Lifted by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,542 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,811 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the first quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,089 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 10,601 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,583 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,568 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Malcolm Frank sold 1,111 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total transaction of $85,391.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,910.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 650 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $52,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,106.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,395 shares of company stock worth $2,714,873 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions traded up $0.58, hitting $82.84, during trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 3,107,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,534,844. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $67.72 and a 52 week high of $85.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

