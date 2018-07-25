CNX Midstream Partners LP (CNXM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.09% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,671,000. Oakview Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,216,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,192,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,762,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,907,000. 21.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CNX Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00.

Shares of NYSE CNXM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.26. 78,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,401. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 46.60%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.41 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2017, the company operates 18 compression and dehydration facilities. It also operates condensate handling facilities with handling capacities of 2,500 Bbl/d each in Majorsville, Pennsylvania, as well as Moundsville, West Virginia that provide condensate gathering, collection, separation, and stabilization services.

