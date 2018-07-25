CMC Markets (CMCX) Upgraded at Numis Securities

Numis Securities upgraded shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) to a reduce rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. They currently have GBX 170 ($2.25) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 125 ($1.65).

Several other research firms also recently commented on CMCX. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CMC Markets to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 188 ($2.49) to GBX 197 ($2.61) in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded shares of CMC Markets to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 191.75 ($2.54).

CMC Markets opened at GBX 187.40 ($2.48) on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. CMC Markets has a 52 week low of GBX 109.50 ($1.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 186.25 ($2.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $454.32 million and a P/E ratio of 995.29.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be paid a GBX 5.95 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. This is an increase from CMC Markets’s previous dividend of $2.98. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%.

In other news, insider David Fineberg acquired 168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 178 ($2.36) per share, with a total value of £299.04 ($395.82).

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc and its subsidiaries provide online retail financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: UK and Ireland, Europe, and Australia, New Zealand and Singapore (APAC) and Canada. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

