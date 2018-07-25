Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (CLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $229.82 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Cloud Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:CLD) will report sales of $229.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cloud Peak Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $238.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $224.10 million. Cloud Peak Energy reported sales of $229.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloud Peak Energy will report full year sales of $946.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $980.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $957.12 million per share, with estimates ranging from $940.47 million to $966.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cloud Peak Energy.

Cloud Peak Energy (NYSE:CLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The mining company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Cloud Peak Energy had a net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

CLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cloud Peak Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cloud Peak Energy from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital downgraded shares of Cloud Peak Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $982,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloud Peak Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 159,669 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 40,374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,246,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,147,000 after purchasing an additional 223,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloud Peak Energy by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 429,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Cloud Peak Energy stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 1,428,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.02. Cloud Peak Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cloud Peak Energy Inc produces coal in the Powder River Basin and the United States. The company operates through Owned and Operated Mines, and Logistics and Related Activities. It owns and operates three surface coal mines comprising the Antelope Mine and the Cordero Rojo Mine located in Wyoming; and the Spring Creek Mine located in Montana.

