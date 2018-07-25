Cleveland BioLabs (CBLI) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cleveland BioLabs earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 48.5554072096128 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

CBLI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $2.34. 11,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,527. Cleveland BioLabs has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.25.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative return on equity of 115.60% and a negative net margin of 578.89%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

