Civeo (CVEO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.28). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 24.52% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter.

Get Civeo alerts:

NYSE CVEO opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Wednesday.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation offers workforce accommodation, logistics, and facility management services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; open camps; and mobile camps, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.