City (CHCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has $93.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

Get City alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised City from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $77.00 price objective on City and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. City has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.67.

City stock opened at $80.35 on Tuesday. City has a 1 year low of $58.80 and a 1 year high of $81.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.22. City had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 29.49%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.59 million. sell-side analysts predict that City will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total transaction of $554,981.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,863.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Derito sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,464,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 371 shares of company stock valued at $27,574 and sold 16,073 shares valued at $1,160,402. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in City by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in City by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in City by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City (CHCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.