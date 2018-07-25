City (CHCO) Hits New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $80.77 and last traded at $81.10, with a volume of 1645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.14.

The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. City had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.59 million.

Get City alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. City’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $77.00 target price on shares of City and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. City currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $71,693.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 371 shares of company stock worth $27,574 and have sold 16,073 shares worth $1,160,402. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in City by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in City during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in City during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in City by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.