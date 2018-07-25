Citrix Systems (CTXS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.26 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.30-5.40 EPS.
Citrix Systems traded up $1.64, reaching $109.24, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $110.94.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $103.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $352,510.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,955.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $224,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,770,928.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $5,681,583 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.
