Citrix Systems (CTXS) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.23-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $715-725 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $711.26 million.Citrix Systems also updated its FY18 guidance to $5.30-5.40 EPS.

Citrix Systems traded up $1.64, reaching $109.24, on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $73.33 and a 52 week high of $110.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 49.52%. The firm had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $103.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.69.

In related news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 3,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $352,510.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,955.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $224,142.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,991 shares in the company, valued at $16,770,928.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $5,681,583 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

