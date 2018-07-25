Citrix Systems (CTXS) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citrix Systems earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the cloud computing company an impact score of 46.2984281392629 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s rankings:

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Citrix Systems opened at $107.60 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $73.33 and a one year high of $110.94.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $697.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.57 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 49.52% and a net margin of 3.35%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Citrix Systems from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.69.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total transaction of $1,072,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,733 shares in the company, valued at $35,786,189.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Minahan sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,227,824.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,288,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $5,681,583. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.