Citigroup Lowers Summit Materials (SUM) Price Target to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “$25.50” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s current price.
SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.
Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $34.06.
In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $2,431,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.
