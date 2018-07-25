Citigroup Lowers Summit Materials (SUM) Price Target to $37.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “$25.50” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s current price.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Summit Materials from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE SUM opened at $25.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.72. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.51 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $326,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,712.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock worth $2,431,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

