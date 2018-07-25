Citigroup Cuts NCI Building Systems (NCS) Price Target to $17.00

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “$16.05” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays cut NCI Building Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine cut NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on NCI Building Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NCI Building Systems opened at $15.75 on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. NCI Building Systems has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.61 million. NCI Building Systems had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. analysts expect that NCI Building Systems will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other NCI Building Systems news, insider Robert Daniel Ronchetto sold 8,039 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $168,819.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,945. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen J. Affeldt sold 21,788 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $392,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,441,697 in the last 90 days. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1,183.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 701,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after purchasing an additional 646,941 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 865,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,322,000 after purchasing an additional 457,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NCI Building Systems by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 596,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 456,068 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $8,008,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

