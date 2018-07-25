Cintas (CTAS) Earns Hold Rating from Nomura

Nomura restated their hold rating on shares of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) in a report issued on Sunday. They currently have a $188.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a $192.53 rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cintas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.73.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $206.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.91. Cintas has a 12 month low of $130.09 and a 12 month high of $207.98.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 24.03%. Cintas’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cintas will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Cintas news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,814,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Phillip Holloman sold 7,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total transaction of $1,288,388.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,861,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 110,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 16,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

