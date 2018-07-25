Cigna Investments Inc. New Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,303 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.6% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 416.0% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of AT&T opened at $31.68 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $30.80 and a one year high of $39.80. The company has a market capitalization of $190.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.