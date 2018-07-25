Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (ML) Given a €117.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) target price on Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (EPA:ML) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €129.00 ($151.76) target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €129.82 ($152.73).

Get Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA alerts:

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA opened at €126.65 ($149.00) on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA has a one year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a one year high of €130.85 ($153.94).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Passenger Car and Light Truck Tires and Related Distribution; Truck Tires and Related Distribution; and Specialty Businesses. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.