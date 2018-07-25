CIBC Increases Solium Capital (SUM) Price Target to C$13.50

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) had its price target increased by analysts at CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “c$12.86” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Solium Capital from C$12.50 to C$12.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 10th.

TSE SUM opened at C$12.93 on Monday. Solium Capital has a 12 month low of C$9.50 and a 12 month high of C$13.24.

Solium Capital (TSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.02. Solium Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of C$32.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.41 million.

In other Solium Capital news, insider James Wulforst sold 22,699 shares of Solium Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$249,689.00. Also, insider Gary Levine sold 13,000 shares of Solium Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total value of C$144,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,805 shares of company stock worth $706,162.

About Solium Capital

Solium Capital Inc provides cloud-enabled services for administration, financial reporting, and compliance related to equity-based incentive plans in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Shareworks software platforms, such as Plan Admin that unifies various plans to get trusted data and timely reports; Shareworks Participant Experience, which provides a tool for participants to manage their equity plans; and Shareworks Forms Filing for achieving compliance with Section 16 SEC filing requirements.

