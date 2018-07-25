CI Financial Corp (CIX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Shares of CI Financial traded down C$0.16, reaching C$23.27, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 12,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,236. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$22.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.23.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$573.50 million during the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CIX. CIBC decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$27.88.

In related news, Director Roy Ratnavel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$25.00 per share, with a total value of C$250,000.00. Also, Director Peter W. Anderson acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$25.50 per share, with a total value of C$382,500.00.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

