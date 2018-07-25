Christopher M. Hall Sells 10,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) COO Christopher M. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of Veracyte opened at $11.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 583,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,429.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124,156 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Veracyte Company Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.
Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.