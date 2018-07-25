Christopher M. Hall Sells 10,000 Shares of Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Stock

Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) COO Christopher M. Hall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Veracyte opened at $11.10 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.02 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Veracyte Inc has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.67 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 80.99% and a negative net margin of 42.30%. equities research analysts expect that Veracyte Inc will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VCYT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Veracyte from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. BTIG Research set a $13.00 price target on Veracyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Veracyte to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,318,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,842,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 583,582 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after buying an additional 23,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 2,429.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 124,156 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.