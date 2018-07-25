Chorus Aviation Inc (CHR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 17th

Chorus Aviation Inc (TSE:CHR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Chorus Aviation traded up C$0.04, hitting C$7.48, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 128,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,172. Chorus Aviation has a twelve month low of C$6.77 and a twelve month high of C$9.86.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$347.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$349.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 38.57%.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Chorus Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

In related news, insider Scott Tapson sold 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$420,925.00. Also, Director Kirk Jon Charles Newhook sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.28, for a total value of C$39,282.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,834 shares of company stock worth $474,607.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the airline business in Canada and the United States. It operates scheduled passenger service on behalf of Air Canada under the Air Canada Express brand name with approximately 700 departures per weekday to 59 destinations in Canada, as well as 15 destinations in the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.