China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Nomura upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Macquarie upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. China Petroleum & Chemical presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical opened at $93.69 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. China Petroleum & Chemical has a one year low of $69.60 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $95.17 billion during the quarter. analysts predict that China Petroleum & Chemical will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 171,542 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 14.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 65,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 515.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after acquiring an additional 93,368 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas, and chemical operations and businesses in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

