China Fund (CHN) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.35

Media coverage about China Fund (NYSE:CHN) has been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. China Fund earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 44.6759058972774 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

China Fund traded up $0.20, reaching $21.10, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 11,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,924. China Fund has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $24.76.

Get China Fund alerts:

About China Fund

The China Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is long-term capital appreciation, which it seeks to achieve by investing primarily in equity securities of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People’s Republic of China (China); of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive over 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have approximately 50% of their assets, in China, and constituting direct equity investments in companies organized in China.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for China Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.