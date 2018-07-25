Childrens Place (PLCE) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.28

Press coverage about Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) has trended positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Childrens Place earned a daily sentiment score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.8838065207982 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

PLCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. ValuEngine raised Childrens Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Citigroup raised Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Oppenheimer raised Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Childrens Place from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Childrens Place presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.40. 5,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,817. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.36. Childrens Place has a 12 month low of $98.20 and a 12 month high of $161.65.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $436.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.78 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. research analysts expect that Childrens Place will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

In other Childrens Place news, SVP Anurup Pruthi sold 14,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,863,195.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,018,419.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, accessories, footwear, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

