Chesswood Group Ltd Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (CHW)

Chesswood Group Ltd (TSE:CHW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

CHW traded up C$0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.50. 3,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,608. Chesswood Group has a fifty-two week low of C$9.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.82.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$25.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.00 million. Chesswood Group had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 14.16%.

In related news, Director Frederick William Steiner acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$10.50 per share, with a total value of C$39,900.00. Also, insider Edward Sonshine acquired 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.30 per share, with a total value of C$183,340.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $342,195.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company operates through Equipment Financing – U.S. and Equipment Financing ? Canada segments. It offers micro and small-ticket equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses in the lower 48 states of the United States.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.