Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 27th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has set its Q2 guidance at $0.69-0.73 EPS and its FY18 guidance at $2.33-2.43 EPS.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust opened at $32.28 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.73%.

In other news, CAO Graham J. Wootten sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,525,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Francis sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $3,044,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,612 shares of company stock worth $6,821,981. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.55.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

