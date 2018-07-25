Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$381.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$389.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Desjardins lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

