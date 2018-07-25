Chemical Financial (CHFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Chemical Financial (NASDAQ:CHFC) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Chemical Financial had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 21.15%.

Shares of Chemical Financial opened at $56.23 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Chemical Financial has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $59.83.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Chemical Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Chemical Financial in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In other Chemical Financial news, Director Larry D. Stauffer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $101,124.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,053 shares in the company, valued at $789,497.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert Rathbun sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,188.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chemical Financial by 45.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chemical Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Chemical Financial

Chemical Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company of Chemical Bank that offers banking and fiduciary products and services to residents and business customers. It offers business and personal checking accounts, savings and individual retirement accounts, time deposit instruments, electronically accessed banking products, residential and commercial real estate financing, commercial lending, consumer financing, debit cards, safe deposit box, money transfer, automated teller machines, insurance and investment products, corporate and personal wealth management, and mortgage banking and other banking services.

