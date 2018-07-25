Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) PT Raised to $58.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAKE. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.78.

Cheesecake Factory traded down $0.22, hitting $58.09, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 35,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,782. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $590.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman David Overton sold 93,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $4,845,069.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Debby R. Zurzolo sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $50,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,110 shares of company stock worth $6,953,971 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 4,556.6% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 855,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 837,141 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $24,592,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $12,460,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,690,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,719,000 after acquiring an additional 141,443 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 85.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,141,000 after acquiring an additional 135,075 shares during the period.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants in the United States. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of February 28, 2018, it operated 214 company-owned restaurants, including 199 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory brand; 13 restaurants under the Grand Lux Cafe brand; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen brand, as well as 20 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

