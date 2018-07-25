Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share on Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This is an increase from Chartwell Retirement Residences’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences traded up C$0.03, reaching C$15.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. 7,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,021. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$14.43 and a 52-week high of C$16.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSH.UN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.00 to C$15.75 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.71.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is an unincorporated, open-ended trust. The Company indirectly owns, manages and operates a range of seniors housing communities from independent living through assisted living to long term care. Its segments include Canadian Retirement Operations and Canadian Long Term Care Operations.

