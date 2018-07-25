Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock traded up $0.08, hitting $52.94, during midday trading on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 5,445,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,817. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, insider Walter W. Bettinger sold 113,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $6,798,047.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,250,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,642,285 shares of company stock worth $93,824,921 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

