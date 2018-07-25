Centene Corp (CNC) Position Boosted by Bank of The West

Bank of The West boosted its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 5.0% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Centene by 9.2% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Centene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Centene by 24.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Centene by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total value of $27,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 262,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,461,313. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNC. Barclays began coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.94.

Centene opened at $130.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Centene Corp has a one year low of $79.06 and a one year high of $136.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Centene Corp will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.