Centene (CNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by MED

Centene (NYSE:CNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at MED in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $146.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $138.00. MED’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.72.

Shares of Centene opened at $130.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Centene has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $136.29.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.82 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. analysts forecast that Centene will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.20, for a total transaction of $27,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,750 shares of company stock worth $28,461,313 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Centene by 5.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 9.2% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 26.7% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Centene by 24.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

