Centene (CNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Centene (NYSE:CNC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Centene had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Centene updated its FY18 guidance to $6.80-7.16 EPS.

NYSE:CNC opened at $130.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. Centene has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $136.29.

In other Centene news, EVP Keith H. Williamson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.15, for a total transaction of $946,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,750 shares of company stock valued at $28,461,313 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Centene by 7.1% in the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Visionary Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centene in the second quarter worth $219,000. Columbus Circle Investors grew its holdings in Centene by 10.7% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,956,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 12.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 340.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.94.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term care, foster care, and dual eligible individual, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

