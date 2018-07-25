Cenovus Energy (CVE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of C$4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.89 billion.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE stock opened at C$13.45 on Wednesday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$9.02 and a twelve month high of C$14.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, insider Alan Craig Reid bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.21 per share, with a total value of C$50,061.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVE shares. CSFB upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.83.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.