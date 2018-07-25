Celsius (CELH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Celsius traded up $0.28, reaching $4.80, during trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . 99,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,790. The company has a market cap of $234.93 million, a P/E ratio of -480.00 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. Celsius had a negative return on equity of 21.26% and a negative net margin of 21.87%. research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsius stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) by 146.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.42% of Celsius worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, sells, and distributes functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including orange, wild berry, cola, grape, watermelon, grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream.

