Celanese Co. (CE) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 26th.

Celanese has increased its dividend by an average of 23.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Celanese has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Celanese to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.1%.

Get Celanese alerts:

NYSE:CE opened at $114.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Celanese has a twelve month low of $91.15 and a twelve month high of $118.40.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 37.74% and a net margin of 16.57%. Celanese’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. ValuEngine lowered Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Celanese from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Celanese to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Nomura raised their price objective on Celanese from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Celanese from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “$113.06” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

In other news, EVP Peter G. Edwards sold 3,674 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $424,126.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.