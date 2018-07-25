Cedar Realty Trust Inc (CDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.44.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,486. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cedar Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $6.29. The company has a market cap of $419.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,382,024.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,357 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,505 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 13,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

