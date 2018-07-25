Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Boenning Scattergood set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.55.

Shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.82. 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $419.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.29). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 million. equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Cedar Realty Trust news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 30,000 shares of Cedar Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $133,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,103,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,382,024.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,227,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,588 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 59 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

