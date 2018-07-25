CDK Global Inc (CDK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Barrington Research upgraded CDK Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDK. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in shares of CDK Global by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global traded down $0.38, reaching $64.08, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 33,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,920. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 361.64% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $576.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail and other industries worldwide. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. It offers technology-based solutions, including automotive Website platforms; and advertising solutions comprising the management of digital advertising spend for original equipment manufacturers and automotive retailers.

