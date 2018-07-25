CBTX (CBTX) Earning Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CBTX earned a news sentiment score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3696084936961 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CBTX traded down $0.30, reaching $33.57, during trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,003. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15. CBTX has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.40 million during the quarter. CBTX had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.27%. equities research analysts expect that CBTX will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. CBTX’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas National Association that provides commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts; and loan portfolio comprises consumer loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and letters of credit.

