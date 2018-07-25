Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen Sells 25,000 Shares

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Director Seth B. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $136,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 297,716 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,506.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Castlight Health opened at $5.50 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Castlight Health Inc has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $5.95.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSLT. Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 18.7% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,606,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 253,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 142,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,297 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Castlight Health by 143.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 80,270 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,575,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,406,000 after buying an additional 44,923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSLT. Dougherty & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Castlight Health from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.