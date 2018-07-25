Castlight Health (CSLT) Stock Price Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Dougherty & Co raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. Dougherty & Co currently has a buy rating on the stock. Castlight Health traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. Approximately 34,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 822,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CSLT. ValuEngine raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Castlight Health from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Castlight Health in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Castlight Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Get Castlight Health alerts:

In related news, Director Seth B. Cohen sold 17,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $96,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 297,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,610,643.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 5,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $29,106.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,944.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,049 shares of company stock worth $481,680. 22.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Castlight Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Castlight Health by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 136,143 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 80,270 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Castlight Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 734,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Castlight Health by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its position in Castlight Health by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,606,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 253,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $734.73 million, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $36.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.02 million. equities research analysts forecast that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Castlight Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castlight Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.