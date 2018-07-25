Castlight Health (CSLT) and Five9 (FIVN) Financial Review

Castlight Health (NYSE: CSLT) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Castlight Health has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Castlight Health and Five9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Five9 1 4 5 0 2.40

Castlight Health currently has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential upside of 7.27%. Five9 has a consensus price target of $29.89, indicating a potential downside of 12.78%. Given Castlight Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Castlight Health is more favorable than Five9.

Profitability

This table compares Castlight Health and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health -39.39% -25.09% -17.95% Five9 -2.04% -13.23% -4.98%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Castlight Health and Five9’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health $131.43 million 5.69 -$55.57 million ($0.26) -21.15 Five9 $200.23 million 9.87 -$8.96 million ($0.17) -201.59

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Castlight Health. Five9 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Castlight Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Castlight Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.6% of Castlight Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Five9 beats Castlight Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc. provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers communication and testing, implementation, and user customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The company's solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

