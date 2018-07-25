Carrizo Oil & Gas’ (CRZO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Williams Capital

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Williams Capital in a research report issued on Monday. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Williams Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 2.20.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank A. Wojtek sold 2,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $58,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,843,017.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 142,428 shares of company stock worth $3,809,457. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 5,356,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,800 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 51,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,686,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,989,000 after purchasing an additional 645,974 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 385,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $798,000.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

