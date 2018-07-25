Carnival Corp (CCL) Shares Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,508 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Carnival were worth $48,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Carnival by 448.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival by 2,911.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jump Trading LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on shares of Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Argus cut shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Carnival from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Carnival presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.88.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total value of $314,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,344,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.27. The stock had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,144,987. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.89. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $56.45 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn brands in North America; and AIDA, Costa, P&O Cruises (Australia), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (UK) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia.

