CarGurus (CARG) & Carbonite (CARB) Head-To-Head Comparison

CarGurus (NASDAQ: CARG) and Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and Carbonite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus N/A N/A N/A Carbonite 0.14% 35.49% 4.55%

This table compares CarGurus and Carbonite’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $316.86 million 13.18 $13.19 million $0.12 322.50 Carbonite $239.46 million 4.44 -$4.00 million $0.50 73.70

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than Carbonite. Carbonite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CarGurus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.6% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of Carbonite shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.0% of CarGurus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Carbonite shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CarGurus and Carbonite, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 4 3 0 2.43 Carbonite 0 1 6 0 2.86

CarGurus presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.98%. Carbonite has a consensus target price of $34.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.41%. Given Carbonite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Carbonite is more favorable than CarGurus.

Summary

Carbonite beats CarGurus on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Carbonite

Carbonite, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones. The company's solutions also comprise Carbonite Hybrid Backup, which protects a customer's data footprint on-premise and in the cloud and enables recovery while version history stored in the cloud safeguards against disaster; Carbonite Cloud Backup that automatically backs up data to the cloud and keeps physical and virtual systems protected with point-in-time restore; and Carbonite Onsite Backup, a flexible data protection solution, which backs up and replicates data securely across a customer's own private network. In addition, it offers Carbonite Availability that keeps critical business systems available on Windows and Linux servers; Carbonite Recover, a disaster recovery-as-a-service solution that securely replicates critical systems from a customer's primary environment to the cloud; Carbonite Migrate, which migrates physical, virtual, and cloud workloads to and from any environment with minimal risk and near-zero downtime; and Carbonite Email Archiving that provides MailStore offerings designed to meet the specific email archiving needs of customers in terms of performance, stability, functionality, and simplicity. The company provides its solutions through distributors, value-added resellers, managed service providers, and global systems integrators. Carbonite, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

