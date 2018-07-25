Cardinal Capital Management Reduces Stake in Masimo Co. (MASI)

Cardinal Capital Management cut its position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 36.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,752 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Masimo by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Masimo by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Masimo news, Director Sanford Fitch sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,687,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,343.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,574,524 over the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo traded up $0.46, reaching $100.20, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com . 342,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,504. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $80.69 and a 1 year high of $103.10.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.65 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 15.99%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Masimo to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through-motion and low-perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

