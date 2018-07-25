Capstone Turbine (CPST) Shares Down 5.1%

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shares were down 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 661,724 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 960,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPST shares. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.15.

The firm has a market capitalization of $108.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capstone Turbine news, Director Robert C. Flexon bought 30,000 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $45,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,875 shares in the company, valued at $64,068.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 44,655 shares of company stock valued at $68,243. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capstone Turbine by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

