Capstar Financial Holdings Inc Declares Not Available Dividend of $0.04 (CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) declared a Not Available dividend on Monday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th.

Capstar Financial has a payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Capstar Financial to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of Capstar Financial opened at $19.05 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capstar Financial has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $13.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 target price on Capstar Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capstar Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

